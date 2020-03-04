Sumalatha Ambareesh Joins Darshan Starrer Historical Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka, To Play Royal Mother

Actress, Mandya MP and veteran actor Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha is all set to join the cast of Challenging star Darshan’s upcoming film Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka. The period drama will see the actress portray the role of Darshan’s mother, Rajamatha.

The Rajendra Singh Babu directorial was announced last year amidst major fanfare. The Sandalwood biggie commenced its journey a few months back in Chitradurga by conducting special poojas at the Barageramma and Ekanatheshwari temples. This was closely followed by the cast and crew heading to Kerala for their first shoot schedule.

In a recent interview with TOI, the film’s director revealed, “Sumalatha plays the raja matha, a character she is apt for. She will joining the film’s team in Hyderabad, where we will be shooting at the Ramoji Rao Studio. The film also has P Ravi Shankar and Doddanna in pivotal roles. The rest of the cast will be announced shortly.” (sic)

Produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the shooting of this film is currently underway in full steam with a number of grand sets being erected for the same. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is inspired by a historical novel by BL Venu and is based on the life of the last ruler of Chitradurga, Madakari Nayaka. The music for the film will be composed by Hamsalekha and will also boast of Ashok Kashyap’s cinematography.

The landmark film is touted to release in multiple languages and will be shot in various cities including Bangalore, Chitradurga, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. On the work front, D boss Darshan will soon be seen on the silver screen in Roberrt. The keenly awaited the action extravaganza is all set to hit the silver screens on April 9, 2020.

ALSO READ: Challenging Star Darshan Is All Set To Play Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka In His Next

ALSO READ: Sandalwood Star Darshan Hospitalised In Mysuru Following Acute Abdominal Pain