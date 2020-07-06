Sumalatha Ambareesh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says, ‘The Immune Power Is Strong In Me’

Actress, Mandya MP and veteran actor Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha has taken to her social media account to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Sumalatha penned a note detailing the circumstances and initial symptoms that prompted her to get tested for the virus. And now, with the reports coming in as positive, the actress shared that she has isolated herself at home and is undergoing the required treatment

Sumalatha shared, “Dear ones, on Saturday, July 4th, I had a little headache and throat pain. Since I was constantly involved in my constituency and visited the virus affected areas, I got myself tested for COVID-19. The result has come to be positive today. So, I am now taking the doctor's advice and getting essential treatment and have quarantined myself inside the house."

She went on to add, “The immune power is strong in me, and with your blessings, I will get well soon. I have already given the details of the people I have met to the government authorities. If any of you who met me have COVID-19 symptoms, I request you to get tested immediately.” Check out the post below:

