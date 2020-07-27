Suniel Shetty To Feature In Web Series Veerappan: Hunger For Killing?

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has been approached to play a prominent role in a web series based on Veerappan, directed by AMR Ramesh. The show is being made in Kannada, Hindi and other languages.

As per a report published in a leading portal, it suggests that the makers of the web series are keen to have Suniel Shetty on board, to play the role of a cop. Apart from that, director Ramesh had also said that they have approached prominent actors from Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood to play a significant role. The director has confirmed that Suniel Shetty has been approached for the web series titled Veerappan: Hunger for killing, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

For those who are unversed, Veerappan: Hunger for killing is based on the Indian brigand Veerappan and will have around 10 episodes. The web series will show his journey and how the police killed him in the year 2004. The web series stars actors who had featured in Veerappan's biopic, Attahasa in 2013. This includes Kishore, who will be reprising the role of Veerappan, Ravi Kale, Raai Laxmi, Vijayalakshmi, Suchendra Prasad and many others. The team is planning to begin shooting in a month following all the necessary guidelines given by the government.

Talking about Suniel Shetty, the actor made his Sandalwood debut with the Kiccha Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan (2019). On a professional note, the 58-year-old actor will next be seen in Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Hindi film Mumbai Saga and Telugu film Mosagallu. He was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar.

