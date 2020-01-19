Superstar Kiccha Sudeep Reacts To The Rumours Of Playing A Cop In Rajamouli’s RRR

Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep has previously collaborated with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli in 2012’s fantasy action film Eega. There were a lot of rumours floating in the media that the actor would be collaborating with the Baahubali director in his highly anticipated next titled RRR. It was being reported that the Pehelwaan star was roped in to play a cop in the action extravaganza.

But Sudeep recently took to social media to squash the rumours. The actor has cleared the air by stating that he has not been approached for the project. Sudeep wrote, "With due respect to the film,,,and to all those who r excited to hear this news,,, I wanna being this to everyone's notice tat this isn't a fact tats floating. I haven't been approached,, nor has there been any discussion." (sic)

Meanwhile, RRR was initially set to release on July 30, 2020. But the movie has now been delayed and will hit the silver screens in October 2020. The magnum opus stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The movie is said to narrate the fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence India based on the lives of real-life revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

On the other hand, Sudeep was last seen on screen in the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The actor is currently busy hosting the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada. He will soon be seen in the Kannada action thriller Kotigobba 3 directed by Shiva Karthik.

