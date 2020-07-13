Superstar Shivarajkumar To Work With Sandalwood Debutant Director Vijay Milton

Cinematographer Vijay Milton is all set to make his debut as a director in Kannada film industry. For the first project, Vijay Milton will be working with Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar.

On Shivarajkumar's 58th birthday (June 12), the makers officially announced Vijay Milton's next. Tamil actor Suriya announced the film on Twitter by wishing Shivanna on his birthday. He wrote, "Birthday wishes and respects to Shivanna and happy to announce @NimmaShivanna 's next with @vijaymilton & @Dhananjayaka My hearty wishes to the team! #Shivanna58thBirthday."

The film also stars Dhananjaya in a pivotal role. Produced by Vijay Milton's Rough Note Productions and Krishna Sarthak, the movie is yet to be titled and will release in 2021. The music of Shivarajkumar's next will be composed by J Anoop Seelin.

Vijay Milton's first project as a director is indeed a special one for him, as after working as a cinematographer for several years, he is taking up a new challenge. Vijay Milton is known for being a part of many Tamil films like Priyamudan, Hello, Kaadhal, Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Udhayan, Goli Soda, Goli Soda 2, Aan Devathai and others as a cinematographer.

On the other hand, the 58-year-old Shivarajkumar will also be a part of Bhajarangi 2, RDX and Bhairathi Ranagal. Bhajarangi 2 is scheduled to be released in 2020. RDX and Bhairathi Ranagal are scheduled to be released in 2021. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the movies will be delayed.

