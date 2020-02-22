Suriya Starrer Action Drama Soorarai Pottru To Be Dubbed In Kannada

Tamil superstar Suriya is all set to venture into Sandalwood with his latest film Soorarai Pottru. The highly anticipated Kollywood biggie will be the actor’s first-ever Kannada dubbed release.

A source close to the development told TOI, “This film deals with the life of Captain Gopinath. He is one of the biggest heroes and he hails from Bengaluru. He is the man who dared to give wings to the common man and made their dreams to fly a reality. Given the inspirational tone of the story, we wanted it to reach out to the common man. We felt it was apt to dub this subject in Kannada as the locals can watch it in their own language.”

For the uninitiated, the Tamil star enjoys an enormous fan following in the state. Soorarari Pottru has already generated tremendous buzz amongst the audiences with its teaser and songs especially the romantic number Veyyon Silli.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, the film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The movie stars Mollywood actress Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady opposite Suriya. It also features Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Kaali Venkat and Karunaas in pivotal roles. Soorarari Pottru is all set to hit the silver screens on April 14 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Soorarai Pottru vs Master: Suriya Avoids Box Office Clash With Vijay

ALSO READ: Veyyon Silli: Suriya Reveals The Soorarai Pottru Song Promo Video Mid-Air!