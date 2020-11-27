The Hindi Rights Of Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru Sold For Rs 7.2 Crore, The Film May Release On December 25 Or January 14

Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer upcoming film Pogaru is generating enormous buzz with its posters, teasers, and the popular Karaabu song, which has gone viral.

And now, even before its release, the makers have been successful in selling the Hindi rights of the mass commercial entertainer for a whopping Rs 7.2 crore. The film has been acquired by Bollywood producer R K Duggal who will now be dubbing and releasing it in Hindi. The aforementioned amount is said to be the highest for the four-film-old Sarja.

For the unversed, the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie’s release had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, director Nanda Kishore has now revealed that he is currently busy with the post-production work and has two release dates in mind for the film.

Nanda Kishore told TNIE, “I am looking at the options of bringing it out on December 25 or January 14. This pandemic has brought the film industry to a standstill, and I feel this is the right time to jump-start and treat the audience to a good entertainer. Somewhere somebody has to take the call, and since I am well prepared and confident about my film, I am looking forward to releasing it on either of these dates.”

Pogaru will release in both Kannada and Telugu. It has been bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies and will also star Dhananjay, Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Chandan Shetty while Vijay Milton has handled the camera work.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Launches First Female Breathless Song Manasu Palike From Akshith Shashi Kumar’s Seethaayanam

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Rajamarthanda Co-Star Deepti Sati On His Death: I Really Didn't Want To Believe