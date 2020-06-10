The Makers Of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Under-Production Films On Completing & Releasing The Movies

The untimely passing of Chiranjeevi Sarja has left a big hole in the hearts of audiences of the Kannada film industry. However, we may get to see Chiru on the big screen very soon in three movies, that were under various stages of production before his untimely demise.

Chiranjeevi Sarja starrer Ranam is complete and was initially looking to release in July this year. The movie will see the late actor play the role of an encounter specialist and will also star Chetan Kumar. Besides the aforementioned R Srinivas production, the makers of Sarja’s last big-screen outing Shivarjuna are planning on re-releasing the movie in the theatres. For the unversed, the mass entertainer had opened just a day before the lockdown and as a result, had to be taken down.

Meanwhile, Raja Marthanda director Ram Narayan has revealed that the team is left with the filming of a duet song sequence and dubbing of the film. He revealed, “The lockdown did not let us complete the film in time, and Chiranjeevi had plans to start dubbing sometime this month. He had called me a few days ago to discuss about it. We had planned to shoot one duet song at a foreign location, but that could not take place.”

And finally, the third film of Sarja titled Kshatriya is 70 percent complete and as a result, debut director Anil Madya plans to complete the remaining portions of the film with the help of computer graphics. “We are done with 70 percent of the shoot, which will be processed and the rest will be planned when I sit with the producer in the coming days,” he said.

