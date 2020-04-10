    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Team Of Raymo Come Up With A Four-Minute Video Inspired By Amitabh Bachchan's Short Film, Family

      By
      |

      The cast and crew of the upcoming romantic film Raymo have come up with an interesting short video titled Where is My Climax in English and Climax Yelli Hoithu in Kannada. The video directed by Pavan Wadeyar has been inspired by the released made-at-home short film, Family that had Amitabh Bachchan and a bunch of India’s leading actors.

      Speaking about his film, director Pavan revealed “I was impressed by the concept of the Bollywood short film and immediately got working on our project. Like the missing sunglasses in Family, in this short film it’s the case of the missing script of the climax of my upcoming film Raymo.” (sic)

      Raymo

      He went on to add that the video was made under two hours and explained, “So I ask each of my team members, who are in various zones of my home, if I have narrated the climax to them or given the script. It’s comical and yet we have managed to convey the essence of the lockdown and the importance of social distancing. It’s amazing how we got so much done sitting within the confines of our own homes. Our team is extremely elated after accomplishing this."

      Raymo

      For the unversed, Raymo is a romantic action entertainer movie produced by C R Manohar. The movie stars Rogue fame Ishan and Ashika Ranganath in the leading roles with Arjun Janya’s music score. It also features an ensemble of actors including Rajesh Nataranga, Achyuth Kumar, Apeksha Purohit, Imran Sardhariya and Vaidy S in pivotal roles.

      ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2 May Get Postponed Due To COVID-19 Lockdown, To Now Release On KGF Chapter 1 Date?

      ALSO READ: Netizens Slam Dhruva Sarja & Rashmika Mandanna’s Karabuu Song From Pogaru For Glorifying Misogyny

      Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 16:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X