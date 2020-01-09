Upendra Commences Shooting For His Highly Anticipated Movie With R Chandru Titled Kabza

It was announced a while back that Sandalwood superstar Upendra would be collaborating with his I Love You-director R Chandru. The Kannada project titled Kabza has finally gone on the floor last week and is all set to release in seven languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.

The high budget film will capture the life of a powerful underworld don from the 1980s played by Upendra. The film also stars an ensemble of actors from various industries including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar. It is also being reported that the aforementioned names will all be seen in negative roles.

The movie will be shot at different locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai, and Mangaluru. Speaking about the film, director Chandru said, “I did detailed research on the underworld dons of the 80s, especially on their mannerisms.” On being quizzed about the female lead, he went on to add, “We are yet to zero in on the heroine, and her name will be announced as soon as we sign the agreement.” (sic)

The music for the film will be composed Ravi Basrur and the cinematography will be handled by Arjun Shetty. Ramesh Dembla will design the costumes for Upendra while Rashmi and Babu will be designing for the rest of the cast. The first shoot schedule of the action-entertainer is currently underway at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

