      Upendra Starrer Kabza To Feature The Iconic Pistol Used By Dr. Rajkumar And Amitabh Bachchan

      Upendra is currently busy with his upcoming film Kabza which is based on the underworld of the 1980s. The R. Chandru directorial will now feature the Real star wielding the iconic pistol used by Sandalwood superstar Dr. Rajkumar and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in Gandhada Gudi and Sholay respectively.

      An excited Uppi took to social media to share the news with his fans and followers. He wrote, “The pistol used by Annavaru (Dr Rajkumar) and Amitabh Bachchan in Gandhada Gudi and Sholay is now used in Kabza, and it holds a different kind of a thrill.” (sic)

      The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. The makers of the film had planned a total of five shoot schedules spanning over 170 days. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Kabza team has decided to take a short break from the shooting.

      Confirming the news, director R Chandru said, “Along with Upendra and the technicians, we have at least 500 people on the sets, with junior artistes coming from different parts of the state. We didn’t want to take a risk. When the government has taken the initiative to prevent the spread of the virus, it’s our duty to follow the orders. We have put up a huge jail set at Minerva Mills. But we will resume the shooting depending on the conditions and the government’s decision.” (sic)

      Produced by Sri Siddeshwara Entertainment, Kabza is slated to release in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. The music for the movie has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 19:02 [IST]
