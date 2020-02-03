Upendra Wraps Up The First Shoot Schedule Of R Chandru’s Kabza

The first schedule of the highly anticipated Upendra starrer Kabza was recently completed successfully. The cast and crew also shot for an important action block at the Minerva Mills in Bengaluru. A total of eight set-pieces were erected by art director Shiva Kumar. The high-octane action stunts were filmed and choreographed by action master Ravi Varma.

According to various reports, a large number of gunmen, sharpshooters, stuntmen and extras were employed for the same. The action-oriented schedule canned at a massive budget, with the producers spending close to 20 lakh rupees per day.

Directed by R Chandru, Kabza is touted to be the ultimate action extravaganza of the Sandwood movie industry for 2020. The high budget film is slated to release in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. The music for the movie has been composed by Ravi Basrur. It also boasts of Arjun Shetty’s cinematography.

Kabza is set in the 1980s and revolves around the life of an underworld don portrayed by real star Upendra. The movie comprises of a star-studded ensemble of talented actors including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar. However, the leading lady and the release date of the film are yet to be announced by the makers.

Produced by Sri Siddeshwara Entertainment, Kabza will see Upendra and director Chandru reuniting after last years I love You. The super successful film also starred Rachita Ram as the female lead.

