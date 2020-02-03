    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Upendra Wraps Up The First Shoot Schedule Of R Chandru’s Kabza

      By
      |

      The first schedule of the highly anticipated Upendra starrer Kabza was recently completed successfully. The cast and crew also shot for an important action block at the Minerva Mills in Bengaluru. A total of eight set-pieces were erected by art director Shiva Kumar. The high-octane action stunts were filmed and choreographed by action master Ravi Varma.

      According to various reports, a large number of gunmen, sharpshooters, stuntmen and extras were employed for the same. The action-oriented schedule canned at a massive budget, with the producers spending close to 20 lakh rupees per day.

      Upendra

      Directed by R Chandru, Kabza is touted to be the ultimate action extravaganza of the Sandwood movie industry for 2020. The high budget film is slated to release in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. The music for the movie has been composed by Ravi Basrur. It also boasts of Arjun Shetty’s cinematography.

      Kabza is set in the 1980s and revolves around the life of an underworld don portrayed by real star Upendra. The movie comprises of a star-studded ensemble of talented actors including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar. However, the leading lady and the release date of the film are yet to be announced by the makers.

      Produced by Sri Siddeshwara Entertainment, Kabza will see Upendra and director Chandru reuniting after last years I love You. The super successful film also starred Rachita Ram as the female lead.

      ALSO READ: Aditi Arya To Join The Cast Of Ravi Chandra; To Be Seen Alongside Updendra And Ravichandran

      ALSO READ: Upendra Commences Shooting For His Highly Anticipated Movie With R Chandru Titled Kabza

      Read more about: upendra kabza i love you
      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 19:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
      • Did Rashami Announce Her Break-up With Arhaan?
        Did Rashami Announce Her Break-up With Arhaan?
      • KJo On Sensitive Portrayal Of Religion In Takht
        KJo On Sensitive Portrayal Of Religion In Takht
      • Sara Was Hurt When She Was Trolled For Her Acting
        Sara Was Hurt When She Was Trolled For Her Acting
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X