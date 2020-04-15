Veteran Actress Jayanthi Stuck in Hampi Due To Extension In Lockdown

Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi has reportedly been stranded in Hampi in Bellary district, due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Novel Coronavirus. The 75-year-old actress is stuck in the historical place for weeks now, along with her son Krishna Kumar.

Well, Jayanthi and her son had gone on a trip to Hampi when the lockdown was imposed by the Indian government from March 25. Since then, they have been staying in a hotel. Until April 14, they were hoping to return to Bengaluru after the 21-day lockdown. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. Hence, with no choice left, they have to stay in the same hotel for a few more weeks.

Due to this, Jayanthi fans have been worrying about her health, but they need not worry about it as she is fine. Her son Krishna Kumar told a leading daily, "We are doing fine. Doctors and officials are in touch with us. The government has the challenge to address public issues, first. We will call for help if there is an emergency."

Jayanthi has worked in over 500 films in her career, not just in Kannada, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi films.

On a related note, India has reported 11,555 COVID-19 positive cases while 396 deaths so far. Thankfully, 1362 patients recovered from the disease.