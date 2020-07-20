Veteran Actress Shantamma Breathes Her Last At 95

Senior actress Shantamma passed away at a private hospital in Mysore on Sunday. She was admitted to the hospital due to age-related illness. Shantamma was reportedly not well for the past couple of weeks and was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed at her residence in Mysore.

As per several media reports, most of the hospitals nearby refused to admit her due to the current COVID-19 situation. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. She was 95.

Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy mourned the loss of the actress. Remembering the actress, Puneeth said that she was very close to him and his family.

Kumaraswamy wrote," It is said that Shantamma, a veteran artist who has acted as supporting actress in hundreds of film is no more. My condolences to the family members."

Shantamma had acted in as many as 400 films. She started her acting career in the year 1956. Interestingly, her entry in films happened post her wedding with a famous dance master. Her best work includes Ranadheera Kanteerava, Indina Bharatha, Rupahi Raja, Bombay Dada along with many others. She is survived by four sons and two daughters.

Aishwarya Arjun Tests Positive For COVID-19

French Biriyani Director On Danish Sait: He Gave Me The Idea To Dust The Script, Set It In Bangalore