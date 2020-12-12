Vijay Rangaraju’s Comments On Dr Vishnuvardhan Spark Outrage; Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep & Others Demand Apology

A few weeks ago, Telugu actor Vijaya Rangaraju appeared on an online chat show, where he ended up making some distasteful comments on late Kannada matinee idol Dr Vishnuvardhan. This did not go down well with many Kannada cinema fans and several members from the film fraternity, including Dr Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law Aniruddha Jatkar.

Everyone including two biggest stars of Sandalwood, Kichcha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar have expressed displeasure over Rangaraju’s remarks and have demanded an apology from the Telugu actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar took to his social media account and wrote, "The most important quality for an artist to possess is to respect and love our fellow artists, irrespective of the place they are from. Defaming one our senior most artist Dr. Vishnuvardhan was uncalled for. We want the concerned person to provide an unconditional apology for his act. The entire film industry stands united respecting art and an artist's contribution. Let us be human first. #RespectArtAndArtist"

Sudeep, in a video message with ETimes TV shared that he felt hurt and angered over the fact that someone has made unsavoury remarks on an actor who is no more. Sudeep added that all artists from the fraternity should respect one another and demanded an apology at the end of his video.

On the other hand, actor Jaggesh shared his outrage through a number of tweets. He sought justice for insult caused to Dr Vishnuvardhan whilst questioning Vijaya Rangaraju’s credibility.

It must be noted that a few days ago, Dr Vishnu Sena Samiti also filed a formal complaint against Vijaya Rangaraju at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. The Samiti asked the industry body to look into the matter whilst demanding strict action and an apology from the actor for his derogatory remarks against the veteran Sandalwood superstar.

