Vinay Rajkumar On COVID-19 Lockdown: ‘As Actors, We Don't Have Work From Home Advantage’

      Vinay Rajkumar recently unveiled the teaser and posters of his upcoming movies (Gramayana and 10) as birthday gifts to his fans. The actor who turned 31-years-old on May 7, also opened up about the life under lockdown in a recent interview with the New Indian Express.

      Vinay said, “As actors, our profession is meant to be on the field only. It’s mostly after the movie is shot that a lot of indoor stuff happens. Otherwise, it is mostly outside. That’s one of the reasons this lockdown has brought the actors’ work to the ground.”

      Vinay Rajkumar

      He went on to add, “If we have to don a certain get-up for a film, which is halfway through, then we have to continue with that look until we resume shooting, which now might take 3-4 months. So, I am keeping the look for Gramayana, which will be resumed once the lockdown is over and permission for shooting is granted.”

      For the unversed, Vinay’s Gramayana has a rural setup and is 50 percent complete with the shooting taking place around Devanuru. The film directed Devanuru Chandru has Poornachandra Tejaswi’s music and Abhishek Kasargod’s cinematography.

      On the other hand, the actor has already completed shooting for the highly anticipated sports drama, 10. The movie produced by Pushkar Films will also mark the directorial debut of cinematographer, Karm Chawla.

      Besides the aforementioned projects, Vinay Rajkumar has also greenlit director Raghu Vardhan’s commercial entertainer titled Yuvakesari which is currently in its pre-production stage. On being quizzed about the film, he replied, “The present look will not allow me to simultaneously shoot for two films. I will have to wait for Gramayana to finish to start any other project”.

      Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
