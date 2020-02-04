    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vinay Rajkumar Wraps Up The Shoot Of His Upcoming Sports Drama Titled 10

      By
      |

      Vinay Rajkumar recently revealed that he has completed shooting for cinematographer-turned-director Karm Chawla’s film. The sports drama will see Vinay play the role of a boxer and has been paired opposite actress Anusha Ranganath. The young actor, in a recent interview, opened up about the movie and his love of boxing.

      Vinay said, “The shooting was going well and we didn’t want to jinx it by making noise and revealing any details before we completed it. I have developed a passion for boxing now, and I still practise it, even though I am done with the film’s shoot. Even now, I enter the ring for at least three days a week. The sport has become a part of my life.” (sic)

      Vinay Rajkumar

      He went on to add, “I used to exercise for three hours, and one-and-a-half hours used to go into boxing. I also followed a strict diet. All this helped me transform myself, and it was very organic.” Vinay also spoke about his collaboration with the director Karm Chawla.

      “Karm was associated with me for my previous film, Run Antony, and worked for half the film, when we got associated. He had told me about the script two years ago, and we kept discussing the subject. He was making the story better, and was also looking for the right kind of collaboration. He discussed the story with producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who liked the story, and the three of us were on the same page,” stated Vinay.

      10 is currently in the post-production stage and the makers plan on announcing its release date in the next few months.

      ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar Is All Set To Enthral The Audiences With A 'Power’ Packed 2020

      ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar Starrer Bhajarangi 2 Release Postponed Due To The Recent Fire Mishap On Set

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 21:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X