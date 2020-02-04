Vinay Rajkumar Wraps Up The Shoot Of His Upcoming Sports Drama Titled 10

Vinay Rajkumar recently revealed that he has completed shooting for cinematographer-turned-director Karm Chawla’s film. The sports drama will see Vinay play the role of a boxer and has been paired opposite actress Anusha Ranganath. The young actor, in a recent interview, opened up about the movie and his love of boxing.

Vinay said, “The shooting was going well and we didn’t want to jinx it by making noise and revealing any details before we completed it. I have developed a passion for boxing now, and I still practise it, even though I am done with the film’s shoot. Even now, I enter the ring for at least three days a week. The sport has become a part of my life.” (sic)

He went on to add, “I used to exercise for three hours, and one-and-a-half hours used to go into boxing. I also followed a strict diet. All this helped me transform myself, and it was very organic.” Vinay also spoke about his collaboration with the director Karm Chawla.

“Karm was associated with me for my previous film, Run Antony, and worked for half the film, when we got associated. He had told me about the script two years ago, and we kept discussing the subject. He was making the story better, and was also looking for the right kind of collaboration. He discussed the story with producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who liked the story, and the three of us were on the same page,” stated Vinay.

10 is currently in the post-production stage and the makers plan on announcing its release date in the next few months.

