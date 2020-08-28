Vinayak Joshi Gets Married To Badminton Player Varsha Belawadi In Bengaluru; See Pics

Sandalwood star Vinayak Joshi got married to his fiancée and famous badminton player Varsha Belawadi today (August 28) at a temple in South Bengaluru. The couple tied the knot as per the Arya Samaj way in the presence of family members and close friends.

Vinayak and Varsha kept their wedding an intimate affair due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The families took care of all necessary precautionary measures stated by the government. They reportedly kept safety kits such as masks, sanitizer, etc., at the wedding venue. The hosts had set up a station at the venue where they sanitized the guests and registered their contact details to keep a track in case of any emergency.

The photos of Vinayak Joshi and Varsha Belawadi went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their adorable moments from the wedding.

The couple is indeed looking amazing in traditional south Indian wedding outfits. Varsha looked beautiful in a yellow saree while Vinayak looked classy in an off-white panche and angavastram. In another picture, they can be seen posing with their cousins.

Talking about the wedding, Vinayak Joshi told Times of India, "This is a very special day for both of us. We are thrilled that we got to have all our near ones around us. We kept the guest list limited and for those special ones who could not make it, we live-streamed the proceedings."

On the professional front, Vinayak has worked in over 70 movies which include Amrutha Varshini, Laali, Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu, Appu, etc. He was also seen in Bigg Boss Kannada season 3 as a contestant. On the other hand, Varsha Belawadi is a badminton champion who has represented Karnataka for 10 years. She also has a Tamil movie up for release.

We wish Vinayak and Varsha a happy married life!