Was Yash’s Character Rocky Bhai In KGF Inspired By All 70s Movies Featuring Amitabh Bachchan?

Superstar Yash instantly became a favourite of the audience with his angry man character Rocky, with KGF: Chapter 1. The actor's characterisation was heavily based on the Hindi movies of that era, mostly, the 1970s movies in Bollywood that featured Amitabh Bachchan.

With his look, sporting a long beard with long hair in the movie, Yash has started a trend, which his fans are copying. To bring it all together, the makers always loved the essence of that era and wanted to create the same essence and magic on the big screen with KGF's Rocky.

They researched extensively and took inspiration from an array of characters of Amitabh from the movies, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Zanjeer, Kaala Patthar and much more. The seed of thought was how the makers felt that Hindi cinema was did not have the same charm as earlier, and this inspiration was best suited for KGF, which was a pan-India release.

Yash has certainly put in immense hard work in the film and has delivered a praiseworthy performance. Yash's character named Rocky runs and rules the gold mafia of Kolar Gold Fields in chapter one. Even in the songs, Yash was seen donning a rustic and raw look as everyone sings praises of the mafia king, which was inspired by the 70s in essence.

After his marvellous performance in KGF: Chapter 1, perfectly essayed the role of 'Angry Young Man', the fans are looking forward to the second chapter.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the second installment of KGF, in which the actor will surely make an even more electrifying appearance as 'Rocky'. KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to release on October 23, 2020.

