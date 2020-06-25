When Anita Bhat Tried To Come Out Of Depression After Ending Live-In Relationship With A Married Man

Anita Bhat Admits That She Is Not A Home Breaker

When the daily asked her about the relationship and its consequence, Anita Bhat said, "We were living together for nearly three years. I do not blame him. I knew he was married. I have no intention of spoiling their relationship. I can understand how she must be feeling that her husband was having a live-in relationship for all this while. But she did not care for three years. I am not a home breaker. It is not completely his mistake or my mistake."

Anita Bhat On Love

Anita Bhat confessed that her relationship with him was more than love. She said, "We fell in love and shared a relationship that was more than love. When she found out, he did not stand up for our love. He was not bold enough. I was not bold enough to help him see it through. So both of us made mistakes in that regard."

Anita Bhat On Coming Out Of Depression

Anita Bhat failed to realize that getting into a relationship with a married man will have its own consequences and had gone into depression. Anita Bhat had said, "We were under the impression that everything would be fine someday. I am not saying he cheated me or was a bad person. We were in love. More than that it was bonding and trust. When it ended this way both of us were shattered. We could not stand up to the scrutiny. I am slowly getting out of depression."

New Version Of Anita Bhat

After experiencing the bitter breakup, Anita Bhat decided to come out of it and joined work. She believes that work is the best way to recuperate. At that time, she worked in Tagaru, Days of Borapura and Preetsoru. Her work in all the mentioned films was applauded by all.