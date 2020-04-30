    Irrfan Khan
      When KGF Star Yash Revealed He Left Home With Just 300 Rupees In Hand To Pursue Acting

      Rocking star Yash’s success story is unlike several actors from the industry. The actor who hails from a village in Mysore with no movie background whatsoever is now one of the most desired actors of the entire nation. The unprecedented success of the first installation of the KGF franchise catapulted Yash to new heights of fame and glory.

      However, post the pan-India success of KGF Chapter 1, in an interview with The News Minute, the star had revealed that he did not celebrate the movie’s massive success due to the life struggles and ordeals he faced as a commoner before he rose to be a superstar. He had stated, “I don't want to celebrate. I don't want to think about success. That's a waste of time. I want to thank my producer Vijay Kirgandur and director Prashanth Neel. They are the visionaries who believed in my dream."

      Yash added, “Success came to me slowly. Gradually people started noticing me. Initially, I had a tough time getting producers. Gradually people were convinced of my good work. I have seen failure. I have seen a lot of hardship even as a child. So I don't take success too seriously. I know it won't last forever. I know how people treat you when you are not successful."

      Yash might be one of the biggest stars of the film industry today, but he had his share of adventures and obstacles when he started off. Talking about it he had said, "I ran off from my home. When I came to Bengaluru, I was scared the minute I reached. Such a big, intimidating city. But I was always a confident guy. I wasn't scared to struggle. I had just 300 rupees in my pocket when I reached Bengaluru."

      Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 1:45 [IST]
