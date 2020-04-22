When KGF Star Yash's Special Song With Shriya Saran Made The Lead Actor Of The Film Insecure

Shreya Praises Yash

Apparently, Roopa Iyer decided to cast Yash in a special song in her film as he was quite popular among the youth at that time. Yash agreed to Roopa's offer and began shooting. Shreya, who is much senior to the KGF actor, was impressed with Yash's dancing skills and praised him. She had said, "He is impressive. Enjoyed working with him."

Prem Refused To Promote Chandra

The song slowly started gaining popularity and makers promoted the film with the poster of Yash to attract his fans. Apparently, this didn't go well with the lead hero of the film, Prem. The differences between Prem and his film's director, Roopa went to such an extent that Prem refused to promote the film.

Prem Insecure Of Yash?

In an interview, Roopa had even slammed Prem and said, "He has become insecure over Yash's song. This is one of the issues he is having with us."

The Actor Clarifies…

But later Prem clarified that he didn't have any issue with Yash and didn't attend the promotions as Roopa didn't invite him. He had even said that he would have attended the promotions if Roopa kept her ego aside and invited him!

Prem was quoted by Chitraloka as saying, "Yash told me about this. When I asked her, she was arrogant and said she would do whatever she wants with her movie. I have cooperated with her all along even foregoing things because I liked the movie. But I cannot take her attitude any longer. If she is the director and producer, I am also a hero who will have to take care of my image."

When Ravichandran Interfered!

Apparently, Crazy Star Ravichandran got to know about the controversy and interfered. He asked Prem to promote the film and advised the director to give due respect to the hero.

Although Chandra bombed at the box office, Yash and Shriya's song is still remembered by the audience.