When Yash’s KGF Broke Records Set By Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 In Kannada Market

Superstar Yash is one of the most popular actors in the southern circuit. The actors immense popularity knows no bounds and is the reason that his super hit film KGF: Chapter 1 charted immense numbers at the box office.

Yash's fandom in Karnataka is massive and KGF went on to become the only movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club, breaking records set by Baahubali 2 in the Kannada market. The film collected over Rs 125 crores during its theatrical run making Yash the only actor to challenge Baahubali and cross its records.

The actor's thunderous performances in the film added to its wow factor and the large scale action that catered to mass audiences across the nation.

The actor has been preparing for the release for the second chapter of the film and even in the lockdown, he is working with his team to make sure that they deliver an even better cinematic experience surpassing KGF: Chapter 2.

Also Read : KGF: Chapter 2 Digital Rights Of All Versions Bought By Amazon Prime For A Whopping Amount

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the screens later this year so watch out for Rocky Bhai as he sets the screens on fire!