    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Yash And Radhika Pandit Share First Glimpse Of Their Baby Boy On New Year’s Day

      By
      |

      Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit recently took to social media and shared a family portrait on New Year’s Day. The lovely couple wished all their fans and well-wishers a happy new year. The adorable picture shared by Radkiha gave the first glimpse of their son. The Sandalwood superstars welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last year on October 29.

      Radhika wrote, “Wishing u all a very HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 from our family to yours!! Have a fabulous year ahead!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP”. The duo regularly updates its fans with pictures of their happy family. They also share adorable videos of their daughter Ayra.

      Yash

      The rocking star too shared another adorable picture with little munchkin Ayra on the same day and wrote, “Best way to start the year is to look at life like a child - with lil excitement, lil joy and lots of innocence. Wishing you all a Very Happy New Year! #TheNameIsYash #Happy2020” (sic)

      Yash

      For the uninitiated, the actor-couple got married in December 2016 and welcomed their first child in December 2018. On the work front, Yash is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty. The Prashanth Neel directorial, in all likelihood, will hit the silver screens in July 2020. Radhika, on the other hand, was last seen on screen in Aadi Lakshmi Puraana.

      ALSO READ: KGF Star Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Share Adorable Pictures Of Daughter Ayra On Christmas

      ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 Director Prashanth Neel On Yash: 'He Believed In Me And In The Project’

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue