Yash And Radhika Pandit Share First Glimpse Of Their Baby Boy On New Year’s Day

Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit recently took to social media and shared a family portrait on New Year’s Day. The lovely couple wished all their fans and well-wishers a happy new year. The adorable picture shared by Radkiha gave the first glimpse of their son. The Sandalwood superstars welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last year on October 29.

Radhika wrote, “Wishing u all a very HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 from our family to yours!! Have a fabulous year ahead!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP”. The duo regularly updates its fans with pictures of their happy family. They also share adorable videos of their daughter Ayra.

The rocking star too shared another adorable picture with little munchkin Ayra on the same day and wrote, “Best way to start the year is to look at life like a child - with lil excitement, lil joy and lots of innocence. Wishing you all a Very Happy New Year! #TheNameIsYash #Happy2020” (sic)

For the uninitiated, the actor-couple got married in December 2016 and welcomed their first child in December 2018. On the work front, Yash is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty. The Prashanth Neel directorial, in all likelihood, will hit the silver screens in July 2020. Radhika, on the other hand, was last seen on screen in Aadi Lakshmi Puraana.

