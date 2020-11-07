Yash Celebrates First Birthday Of His Son Yatharv; Radhika Pandit Posts Celebration Video

Sandalwood star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit celebrated their son Yatharv's first birthday on October 30. Well, reports were stating that Yash and Radhika celebrated the first birthday of their son in a private yacht. Since then, KGF star's fans were eager to see the glimpses from Yatharv's birthday celebration.

And guess what, Radhika Pandit finally shared a celebration video on Instagram. While sharing the video, Yash's wife captioned it as, "Birthday ❤ U may not remember the flavour of your cake, u may not know why that day was so special.. but to us, as parents it was a celebration we will cherish for life.. a year gone by as parents of a lil bundle of happiness!! Happy birthday."

Watch the video here

In the above video, one can see Yash is wearing a white shirt and trousers, while Radhika is wearing a multicolour gown. The little munchkin Yatharv looked adorable in a grey shirt and shorts while baby Ayra dazzled in navy blue outfit. The family can be seen cutting a cake. We must say that Yash and Radhika know how to celebrate the moment of their kids' lives with joy and happiness.

Meanwhile, Yash is currently busy filming his next KGF: Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in pivotal roles. Notably, KGF 2 will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film was supposed to release in July 2020, but the makers had to push the shooting schedule due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Yash-starrer is expected to release on the occasion of Sankranti 2020.

Also Read : Indian Superstar Yash Is Planning A Huge Celebration For Son's First Birthday

Also Read : 'Yash Gave Me The Courage To Not Stop Airing Mahanayaka At Any Cost,' Says Raghavendra Hunsur