Yash, Darshan, Sudeep & Other Sandalwood Stars Celebrate & Wish Fans On Kannada Rajyotsava 2020

Kannadigas around the world are celebrating the formation of Karnataka today, as the state observes Kannada Rajyotsava 2020. The special day marks the merging of Kannada language-speaking regions of South India in 1956. However, the state was later renamed from Mysore to 'Karnataka' on November 1, 1973.

The Rajyotsava day is listed as a government holiday in the state of Karnataka. Like every year, the Kannada film industry took to social media to wish fans a very happy Rajyotsava day.

Challenging star Darshan took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Be wherever, be however, but always be Kannada. Kannada is the truth, Kannada is everlasting. To all the inhabitants of the Karnataka state, wish you a very happy Kannada Rajyotsava day. Yours, Darshan”

Rocking star Yash wrote, “Every particle of this soil is gold ... Kannada motherland, you are mother India’s Sindoora”

Kiccha Sudeep shared a picture of the state in its flag colour with the following caption:

“My identity Kannada, My name is Kannada, My every breath is Kannada, Wish you all a happy Karnataka Rajyotsava”

Upendra wrote, "To all the people of the Kannada land, wish you a very happy Kannada Rajyotsava day.”

Prakash Raj tweeted, “My language, my voice, my income is Kannada. This is our festival, all of us should celebrate together. Happy Kannada Rajyothsava.

ನಮ್ಮ ಭಾಷೆ...ನಮ್ಮ ಧ್ವನಿ.....ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಪತ್ತು ....ಕನ್ನಡ . ಇಂದು ನಮ್ಮ ಹಬ್ಬ..ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಒಂದಾಗಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸೊಣ... ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೊತ್ಸವದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 1, 2020

Puneeth Rajkumar shared a video of his father and Sandalwood legend Dr Rajkumar’s film illustrations and wrote, “I wish you all a very happy Kannada Rajyothsava. Be wherever, be, however, but forever be Kannada. Kannada is the truth, Kannada is everlasting. Illustration of films starring Appaji. Thanks, Narasimhachar” (sic)

