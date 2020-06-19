Yash & Family Ask People To Stay Safe At Home; Radhika Pandit Shares A Photo Wearing Mask

Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples in Sandalwood. The duo is currently spending quality time with their two children. Radhika often shares some cute yet adorable videos and photos of her daughter Ayra and son on her Instagram handle. Recently, Yash and Radhika set an example as responsible citizens, as they spread awareness about maintaining social distancing.

On June 18, Radhika Pandit shared a photo of herself with husband Yash and their daughter Ayra. She captioned the snap, "Our fight is NOT over yet.. these are tough times but it will pass soon! Till then, Wear your mask whenever u step out and plz maintain social distancing. Stay safe, stay happy."

In the photo, the family can be seen wearing colourful masks . In the caption, Radhika also gave a strong message on taking necessary precautions while stepping out. Well, the country is going through a bad phase as positive cases of COVID-19 are rising.

A few weeks ago, Radhika Pandit had shared a video of her cute daughter Ayra on her turning 18 months old. She captioned the video, "And just like that our baby girl turns 18months today!! Hope our lil baby sitter made u smile!! P.S : I am sure she is imitating my Dad."

Yash is yet to name his son, but rumours suggest that he has been named Aayush. However, the official confirmation about the same is yet to come. On a professional note, Yash will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 which is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

Also Read : Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Will Break All Records Due To New Business Landscape, Say Trade Analysts

KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020.

Also Read : Yash's Adorable Moment With His Son Ayush Will Melt Your Heart