‘Yash Gave Me The Courage To Not Stop Airing Mahanayaka At Any Cost,’ Says Raghavendra Hunsur

The business head of Zee Kannada, Raghavendra Hunsur had received many messages and phone calls in September 2020 to stop telecasting the dubbed version of TV show Ek Mahanayak, Mahanayaka, which is based on the life of Father of Indian Constitution and Social Reformer, Dr BR Ambedkar. Hunsur had also shared a note on his Facebook account in the same month. But did you know when he was receiving messages from haters, Superstar Yash stood by his side and asked him not to stop the airing of Mahanayaka?

Raghavendra Hunsur recently revealed the same at an event where Yash gave an award to the actors of Mahanayaka virtually. He said, "When I was getting threat calls from miscreants to stop airing the show, I got a phone call from Yash who gave me the courage to not stop airing the show at any cost, as Mahanayaka has become an inspiration for thousands of people."

Well, Yash fans must be very proud of him for supporting Raghavendra Hunsur during his tough time. The actor is an inspiration for all, and has impressed everyone with his gesture towards Mahanayaka makers. For the unversed, in his September post, Raghavendra wrote, "There are loads of messages and midnight calls to stop the Mahanayaka serial. Though it sounds threatening,,, we personally don't care for it. MAHANAYAKA will continue. And we continue to say "It's our pride". It's my personal love as well. Those who think it's an issue for d society, YOU are actually the ISSUE for this society. Get Well Soon...Jai Bheem." (sic)

Mahanayaka is very much popular amongst the masses. Interestingly, people from a village in South Karnataka had reportedly requested officials not to cut power during the show's time. The show stars Prasad Jawade, Saud Mansuri, Jaggu Nivangune and others in key roles.

