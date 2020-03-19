Rocking Star Yash Is Currently Busy Working On The Final Edit Of KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser!

The makers of the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 recently announced that the film will release on October 23, 2020. The Producer of the film, Vijay Kiragandur took to his social media handle to share the news with fans who have been eagerly looking forward to the period action flick.

And now, according to a few media reports, leading actor Yash is busy working on the final edit of KGF: Chapter 2 teaser. The Sandalwood superstar is working round the clock in making the teaser as perfect as the poster whilst also juggling with his other work commitments.

A source close to the production of the film has revealed that "During post-production, while the trailer for KGF 1 was being edited, the whole team including Yash worked for over 48 hours straight to make it as thrilling and impactful as it did. And now, the stakes are higher than ever with KGF chapter 2, the team is working on cutting the teaser for the movie and the sleepless nights are back. To top it all off, Yash is juggling between the post-production work for the movie and other work commitments and is travelling back and forth for the same."

In the meantime, the final shoot schedule of KGF: Chapter 2 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. A prominent crew member confirmed the same and added, “We have a couple fights to film between Yash and Sanjay Dutt and then we are done. We were supposed to start a schedule from March 17. But because of the Coronavirus scare, the March 17 schedule has been postponed indefinitely.” (sic)

KGF 2 directed by Prashanth Neel is the second installment of the 2018 pan-India blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. The movie will also feature a star-studded cast of Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Ramachandra Raju, Archana Jois, and Malavika Avinash.

