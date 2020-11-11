Yash On His KGF: 2 Co-Star Sanjay Dutt: He Is Going To Rip The Screen Apart In The Action Scenes

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was recently (August 11, 2020) diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor had also announced that he is taking a break from work as he is undergoing treatment for the same.

Sanju's health condition indeed disappointed many, especially those who are awaiting his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash. Though there were rumours that the KGF team might rope in a duplicate of Sanjay Dutt for the film in his absence, it is now said that the gossip has nothing to do with reality. Yes, you read that right!

According to Spotboye, Dutt will soon resume shooting for the highly anticipated action-thriller and is currently preparing for his role as Adheera. Notably, Sanju has finished most of his portions in the film, and only has a high octane action sequence remaining to be shot, which is said to be one of the highlighting scenes of KGF: Chapter 2. During his media interaction, Yash was all praise for his co-star Sanjay Dutt as he said, "I've not seen such a high level of energy in any actor. Sanjay Dutt Sir is going to rip the screen apart in the action scenes."

Well, reports also suggest that there is no delay in the film's completion due to Sanjay Dutt's health condition or his treatment. The film's shooting resumed on August 26, 2020, after a 6-month break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with cast members including Malavika Avinash and Prakash Raj. The lead actor Yash had joined the team on October 8, 2020 in Mangalore, to shoot a sequence alongside the leading lady of the film Srinidhi Shetty. Reportedly, the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 will be wrapped up by the end of November.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-thriller is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. The highly anticipated film will also feature an ensemble cast that includes Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

