Yash Opens Up About Co-Star Sanjay Dutt; Shares Other Details of KGF: Chapter 2

Rocking Star Yash recently spoke about his experience working with Sanjay Dutt in the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2. The second installment of the KGF franchise has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It is all set to release in the second half of 2020.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen portraying the role of the chief antagonist named Adheera. Interestingly, the actor was also approached for KGF: Chapter 1, but he had turned down the offer back then. But after the massive pan-India success of the first film, the Munna Bhai of Bollywood agreed to come on board for the second part of the multilingual movie.

In a recent interview, Yash spoke about Sanjay Dutt and revealed, "He is blown away by the efforts put in by the team on the project. He is amazed at the enthusiasm that each person has on the sets. Looking at our work, he told me 'I have never seen this anywhere. I am not exaggerating but you guys are crazy.’ He used to be on time and dedicatedly work from morning to evening. He is enjoying working with us."

On being quizzed about his look in the upcoming film, Yash added, "It is quite sophisticated outlook where I will be seen wearing suits and colorful dress. In the Chapter 1, I had intimidating character, this will be quite different one because his lifestyle has changed. The presentation will be different in Chapter 2." (sic)

KGF: Chapter 2 is being produced by Hombale Films. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and veteran actor Anant Nag in pivotal roles

