Yash Refutes Rumours Of KGF: Chapter 2 Clashing With SS Rajamouli's RRR At The Box Office

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli's RRR are two of the most highly anticipated movies to release this year. And, for the longest time, it was being speculated that both the films might clash at the box-office. However, Yash has now come forward to refute the clash rumours.

Yash said, "We are not stupid. People here are not nitwits. We are in constant touch with the RRR team. They had informed us in advance when they had plans to release their movie in April and asked us to change our plans if we wanted KGF 2 to release around the same time. In fact, they had also enquired about our plans. They had informed us about RRR was being pushed to July." (sic)

In the same interview with IBTimes, Yash reminded everyone that both the pan-India biggies are being distributed by Anil Thadani in Hindi. Therefore, a clash is something that’s just impossible to happen.

For the uninitiated, the movies were initially said to hit the silver screens in mid-2020. But now, it’s been confirmed by the makers of RRR that the Ram Charan and Junior NTR starrer will release next year in January 2021. On the other hand, a fixed date for Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has not yet been confirmed. However, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement.

The second installation of the KGF franchise is being produced by Hombale Films. The Prashanth Neel directorial will also star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and Sreenidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Malavika Avinash and Vasista Simha in pivotal roles.

