Yash Rubbishes Reports Of KGF 2's Direct Release On OTT Platform

Yash-starrer KGF 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to make the second instalment of KGF franchise bigger and better than the first one. KGF 2 is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020, on the occasion of Dussehra. However, now some reports suggest that the film will release on OTT platform.

Well, due to the lockdown imposed by the government to curb Coronavirus' spread in India, movie releases have been put on hold. So, to minimize the loss, makers have decided to skip the theatrical release and prefer OTT platforms to release their films. So far, big films like Ponmagal Vandhal and Gulabo Sitabo have released on the internet. Owing to all this, people think there are high chances of KGF 2 releasing on digital platform.

When Yash was asked about the digital release of KGF 2, he told Bollywood Hungama, "I don't know where these reports are coming from. There is absolutely no question of releasing KGF 2 on the OTT platform. The entire film is designed as a big-screen experience. My director Prashanth Neel and I know what audiences' expectations are. They want everything to be much larger much more lavish than in the first film. I can't let down my fans. Never!"

Director Prashanth Neel is yet to finish 20 days of shoot and is expecting to complete it as soon as possible.The executive producer Karthik Gowda earlier said, "Shoot would have completed by now if the lockdown was not imposed. Around 20 days of shooting is left. We are working on the post-production works after getting the government's permission. Even if we get permission to shoot in July, KGF 2 would be ready for release on the scheduled date."

KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. While fans are hoping to see Rocky Bhai on the big-screen, the news about KGF 2's direct-to-web release might have upset them. Well now, after Yash's comment, they can heave a sigh of relief.

