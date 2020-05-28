Yash’s Adorable Moment With His Son Ayush Will Melt Your Heart

Kannada star Yash is currently busy shooting for his next, KGF: Chapter 2. The actor, who has a one and a half year old daughter and 7 months old son, hardly gets time to spend with his kids due to his hectic schedule. Thankfully, because of the lockdown, Yash is now getting spending time with his kids and dear wife Radhika Pandit.

Recently, Radhika Pandit shared a lovely picture of her hubby Yash and son Ayush on Instagram. She captioned the snap, "My Favourite Boys ❤ ."

In the above picture, the KGF star Yash is can be seen shirtless and holding son Ayush in his arms. The cutie pie is striking a cute smile while looking at the camera and Yash can't help but enjoy his son's laugh. Yash and Ayush's this picture has gone viral on the internet and is melting everyone's heart.

In May, Yash had shared the first photo of his son, who was born in October 2019. Yash and Radhika tied the knot in 2016 and had daughter Ayra on December 2, 2018. For those who are unversed, Radhika Pandit is also an established actress in the Kannada film industry. Yash and Radhika have worked together in the a few films including, Mr and Mrs Ramachari (2014).

On a professional note, Yash's next KGF 2 is a sequel to the biggest hit of his career, KGF: Chapter 1. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and others in key roles. Just like KGF 1, the second part is also going to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. KGF 2 is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020, on the occasion of Dussehra.

