Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 Filming Resumes Today After COVID-19 Break, Confirms Malavika Avinash

Here's a brand new update about Yash's highly-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2. The cast and crew of the action-drama are gearing up to resume shoot from today, after six months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actress Malavika Avinash, who has been a part of the first instalment of the movie took to her social media handle to announce the same and tweeted, "After 6 full months..the COVID break is broken..shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film?" Though the actress didn't mention which movie she was talking about, the picture that she shared along with Yash is the biggest clue for the fans and followers of the talented actor that KGF: Chapter 2 is finally resuming its filming.

After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!!😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/nHRiiIejMX — Malavika Avinash (@MalavikaBJP) August 26, 2020

Let us tell you that the film has a climax scene to be shot along with other sequences that requires Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is essaying the antagonist in the action-drama. It is to be noted that Sanju has announced that he is taking a break from work after being diagnosed with lung cancer on August 11. There have been reports suggesting that the same sequences will now be shot with a duplicate of Sanjay Dutt as the team doesn't want to compromise on the release and quality of the film with his absence.

On a related note, the film will have a massive release on October 23, 2020. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action thriller has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. The film has an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar. The highly-awaited film will have a simultaneous release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

KGF Chapter 2: Yash Starrer's Remaining Portion To Be Shot Without Sanjay Dutt?

KGF Chapter 2: Not Sanjay Dutt, But Lal's Fan-Made Poster As Adheera Goes Viral On Social Media