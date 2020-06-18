Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 Will Break All Records Due To New Business Landscape, Say Trade Analysts

Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 was a loud roar at the box office when it released and now, the trade analysts believe that KGF: Chapter 2 has the potential to break all the records due to the new business landscape that the industry is swiftly moving towards. Yash's next even happens to be the most expected and highly awaited films by a report- feature not once but twice.

The media has seen a tremendous shift with films from the southern circuit receiving a pan-India response, pushing makers to make said films on a larger scale and KGF is the perfect example. And, after the overwhelming response that KGF: Chapter 1 received, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the second part a bigger one. The makers have created humongous anticipation among the audience with Yash's presence in the film, where his character Rocky is widely loved.

Over this period of lockdown, KGF: Chapter 1 has been highly appreciated and has created a lot of buzz on the OTT platform where it is streaming. Looking at this buzz, the demand for the second part is rising and there is a lot of competition among the streaming platforms to buy the rights in the OTT space for the second part, KGF: Chapter 2 which is one of the biggest upcoming pan-India films.

Yash's performances in KGF: Chapter 1 was phenomenal and received appreciation pan-India such that the audience was awe-struck and cannot wait for the sequel- KGF: Chapter 2. The industry will soon thrive again and the audience is eager to see what Rocky will bring, this time.

The actor has been preparing for the release of the second chapter of the film and even in the lockdown, he is working with his team to make sure that they deliver an even better cinematic experience surpassing the extravaganza that KGF: Chapter 1 was. The film is all set to hit the screens later this year, so watch out for Rocky.

