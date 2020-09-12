Yash’s Picture With Daughter Ayra Feeding A Cow Will Make You Go Aww

Yash-Radhika Pandit's adorable kids Ayra and Yatharv are indeed a treat to watch. The two actors never fail to share glimpses of the cuties on their respective social media handles with their zillion fans and followers.

Recently, Radhika Pandit shared a picture on her Instagram handle which has now become the talk of the town, especially for its adorableness. In the picture shared, Yash and daughter Ayra are seen feeding a cow in their farmhouse. Well, what melted the netizens' hearts is the cutie gazing at the cow while feeding it. The picture was captioned as, "Farmhouse diaries." The post has now gone viral with many showering love on the father-daughter duo.

Yash and family recently grabbed the attention of the netizens after a short video from the naming ceremony of their son Yatharv went viral. The KGF star took to his social media handle to reveal the meaning of the name, which is 'complete'. He further added that the name has been coined as a combination of the trio's name.

Talking about Yash's upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2, the film directed by Prashanth Neel is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The action thriller will be simultaneously released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film will also feature an ensemble cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

For the unversed, the shooting of the film has resumed after 6 months of COVID-19 break. Versatile actor Prakash Raj is the new entrant in the film. The film will have a massive release on October 23, 2020.

