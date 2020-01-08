Yash Says KGF: Chapter 2 Will Satisfy Expectations; Makers Unveil Second Poster On Actor's Birthday

Rocking star Yash is celebrating is 34th birthday today on January 8. And as promised, the makers have unveiled the second poster of the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 on his birthday. In the poster, a smoldering Yash is seen with a huge hammer in his hand, all set to take down the villains. The poster had a birthday message for the star that read as, 'Rocking Star since 1986.’

Director Prashanth Neel took to social media and shared the look as a birthday gift to the fans. He wrote, "Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand. All of you have a great and safe birthday celebration with our Rocking Star Yash" (sic)

For the uninitiated, the Sandalwood superstar has carved out some time from his busy schedule to celebrate the big day with his fans in Bengaluru. Speaking about the upcoming KGF sequel, Yash stated, “I am happy. These expectations about KGF Chapter 2 will be fulfilled, or we might even surpass it. This is not overconfidence. The entire team is working hard to make it happen, and we can sense it will. I am currently enjoying the shooting process of KGF 2.”

The actor was just returned to the city after participating in a long schedule of KGF: Chapter 2 in Kadapa. On being quizzed if he will only be working on pan-India projects going forward, the actor replied, 'It depends on each film. If I feel that the content has a pan-Indian appeal, I shall surely go for it. I will also take up subjects limited to only one or two languages. However, I also want to stress, since I have developed a fan base across the country and everybody is waiting for my films, why shouldn’t I push for releases in five languages whenever possible? In a way, it becomes a duty for me to entertain them. So, I will mostly go with subjects which have a pan-Indian appeal.”

