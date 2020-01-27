Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Enters The Final Phase Of Shooting

Rocking Star Yash is all set to commence the last shoot schedule of the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad. The cast and crew of the movie are currently shooting for some portions in Mysore. The team will immediately head to Hyderabad for their final big schedule. Around 80 percent of the filming of the period action drama has already been completed.

For the uninitiated, the Prashanth Neel directorial was launched at a simple event in Bengaluru in March 2019. The makers have been shooting for the past 10 months at different locations in Mysore, Hyderabad, Kolar, Bangalore and Kadapa.

The director had previously revealed that KGF: Chapter 2 will be much bigger in terms of budget and grandeur than its predecessor. Prashanth stated, "The first part was started without the idea of a pan-India release. In the places where we used have 2000 people per scene, we are now having 5000 people." (sic)

If all goes as planned, the team will complete shooting by the end of February. The post-production work is said to commence immediately in March at a brisk pace. Produced by Vijay Kirgandur’s Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Sreenidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash and Vasista Simha in pivotal roles.

The highly awaited magnum opus has Bhuvan Gowda’s cinematography and Ravi Basrur’s music. The art direction of the film has been rendered by Shivakumar. The highly anticipated second installation of the KGF franchise will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well. However, the official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

ALSO READ: Yash Opens Up About Co-Star Sanjay Dutt; Shares Other Details of KGF: Chapter 2

ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 1 Has Changed The Life Of Rocking Star Yash's Bodyguard Ram