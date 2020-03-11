Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Is All Set To Hit The Silver Screens On Dussehra?

Rocking star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The Prashanth Neel directorial has been in the making for about a year now. However, the makers have refrained from officially announcing the release date of the Sandalwood biggie for the longest time.

And now, according to a few media reports, the KGF team is planning on releasing the film during the Dussehra festival week. A major chunk of the shooting has been completed and the team has been canning the film round the clock to wrap up the remaining portions as soon as possible. The makers are confident that they will be able to finish the project on time in order to make the most of the festival weekend release in October.

For the uninitiated, the first installation of the KGF franchise starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty was a massive success pan-India. KGF: Chapter 1, released back in December of 2018 in five languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam respectively. The movie’s resounding success catapulted Yash into a nationwide wide star. KGF 1 was also the first Sandalwood film to have crossed the 200-crore milestone at the box office. Fans have ever since been eagerly awaiting the release of the second chapter of the film.

The wait seems to be worth it as KGF 2 is only gotten bigger with time. The movie has been mounted on a grand scale with Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joining the cast of the action extravaganza. Sanjay will be seen as the antagonist Adheera while Raveena plays a cop named Ramika Sen. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the film also stars Achyuth Kumar, Nassar and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Yash And Sanjay Dutt’s Climax Fight Sequence To Be The Highlight Of The Film

ALSO READ: KGF 2 Director Prashanth Neel Hints At A New Update On The Yash Starrer; Deets Inside