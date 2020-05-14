Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2 Release Date Not Postponed, Confirms Executive Producer Karthik Gowda

A few days ago, rumours mills were rife with the news of the highly anticipated KGF Chapter 2’s release getting postponed, as its last shoot schedule had been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. For the unversed, the makers had previously confirmed that the Yash starrer second installation of the KGF franchise would hit the silver screen on October 23, 2020.

And now, the hearsay has been put to rest by the film’s executive producer Karthik Gowda. He has reiterated that the movie is on track and will release on the announced date. Karthik said, "Shoot would have completed by now if the lockdown was not imposed. Around 20 days of shooting is left. We are working on the post-production works after getting the government's permission. Even if we get permission to shoot in July, KGF 2 would be ready for release on the schedule date."

The makers intend on releasing KGF 2 in multiple languages. Initially, the team had planned on completing the shoot by January and February this year. However, they also have refrained from compromising on the quality of the film and as a result, it’s taken them longer than expected to wrap up the filming.

It must be recollected that the unprecedented pan-India success of the KGF Chapter 1 catapulted Rocking star Yash to new heights of fame and glory. The 2018 release was also the first Sandalwood film to have crossed the 200-crore milestone at the box office. Fans have ever since been eagerly awaiting the release of the second chapter of the film.

KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles. The period-action drama is being produced by Hombale Films and is directed by Prashanth Neel.

