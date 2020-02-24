Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 To Feature The Costliest Song Shot At The Famous Falaknuma Palace

The makers of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 are currently busy completing the shooting of the film at a brisk pace. A source close to the production has now revealed that that the team is all set to achieve a rare feat by filming the costliest song in the famous Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

For the uninitiated, the famous historical destination offers only a select few individual's permission to shoot at the palace. The source went on to reveal that director Prashanth Neel plans to shoot the special number at the picturesque locations for a larger than life experience to be witnessed on the big screen.

In the meantime, it’s also being reported that Yash’s fans, especially some ladies, have stormed the Palace premises to get a glimpse of the KGF star. The excited bunch of fans has said to have booked lunch reservations to enter the palace hotel in order to meet the rocking star.

The euphoria surrounding the Sandalwood biggie is only growing by the day. Fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the second installation of the KGF franchise to hit the silver screens. It must be recollected that KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018 and turned out to be pan-India blockbuster by grossing around 200 crores at the box office. The action extravaganza turned out a gamer changer for Yash, making him an overnight national sensation.

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 will also see Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in the role of the main antagonist, Adheera along with Raveena Tandon, Sreenidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash and Vasista Simha in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated movie is all set to release in the latter half of 2020.

