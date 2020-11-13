Yash To Resume KGF: Chapter 2 Shoot After Diwali; Radhika Pandit Reveals Festival Plans

In October, Yash resumed shooting for his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 in Bengaluru. His pictures with co-star Srinidhi Shetty from the sets of KGF 2 went viral on social media. After lockdown, Yash has been continuously working on the Prashanth Neel's directorial venture. However, the Sandalwood stars always manage to take some time off for family.

Recently, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit revealed that the actor took a break to spend time with family during Diwali. In an interview with Times of India, Radhika shared her Diwali plans. While speaking about the same, she said, "Luckily for us, Yash will resume shooting only after the festival, so there will be a lot of celebration at home for us. The plan is to decorate the house with lights and enjoy a meal together as a family with all our favourite treats."

A few days ago, Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrated their son Yatharv's first birthday in Goa. She even shared a celebration video on her Instagram handle. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple celebrated Yatharv's birthday on a yacht. Yash and Radhika's daughter Ayra enjoyed her cute little brother's birthday.

While speaking about Ayra's celebration, Radhika said, "She is a water baby just like me. She loves the beach and the pool. She made the most of this trip outside town."

Meanwhile, Yash's next KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in key roles. The makers have planned to shoot high-octane action scenes between Yash and Sanjay Dutt, who is playing the main antagonist Adheera in the film. Produced by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films, the film will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. KGF 2 makers are planning to release the film in Summer 2021.

