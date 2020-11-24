Yash To Start Final Leg Of Shooting For KGF: Chapter 2; Details Inside

Superstar Yash has become a household name after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1. The film hit cinema screens in 2018, and Yash had played a pivotal role in making the film a brand everyone loves.

The reports about KGF: Chapter 2 have already been doing rounds among the masses. As Yash is all set to commence the final shoot schedule, a source close to the actor shares, "It's the final leg of the shooting schedule for which Yash will travel to Hyderabad tomorrow. The schedule will continue till mid-December, everyone including Yash is super excited because KGF 2 as it's been a long time in the making and now it's so close to the finish after the long pause caused due to the pandemic."

The film is close to its completion, starting this week and panning out until mid-December is the final shoot schedule for KGF 2. Fans are in the wait since 2 years and in anticipation of what lies in store for them with this chapter.

Yash's impactful performance in KGF was duly recognized and loved by audiences as well as critics. As magnanimous as Yash's name and fame, his character in the film held the same grit and power. Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles, fans cannot wait to see the film on the big screen.

