Yogaraj Bhat Resumes Work For Ganesh Starrer Gaalipata 2, To Shoot The Remaining Portions In India!

The highly awaited sequel to Ganesh starrer Gaalipata has been in the making for a while now. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things had come to a halt. However, director Yogaraj Bhat has now confirmed that he will be re-commencing work on Gaalipata 2 next week after having received the government’s nod.

Yograj told TNIE, "Gaalipata 2 will enter the dubbing phase this week, and I will have the artistes joining me one by one to dub their portions of what has been completed. I don’t think we can get permission to shoot in foreign locations for the next year at least, and it doesn’t work in our film’s favour. I have now come up with various versions.”

He went on to add, "My initial script did have me choosing locations within the state. But then I thought we should have variety, and I had finalized on locations in Georgia, Scotland, and a few other places I visited before the lockdown. But now I have found some beautiful locations in the best places in Karnataka. I also want to shoot in Himachal Pradesh and other places in North India. I am looking at the best spots we can show in Gaalipata 2, right in our country."

On being quizzed about safety measures on his film shoot in the coming days, the director replied, "Since I recently shot the Corona song in Bengaluru, I have got a hang of the safety measures that we should take during the shooting process. I will follow them when I resume shooting for Gaalipata 2. We should get more responsible towards handling the film, and exercise patience. Nothing is bigger than life. Discipline matters here and that will help us as well as people around us to survive."

Bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy, Gaalipata 2 also features Diganth, Pawan Kumar, and Vaibhavi Shandilya, along with Samyuktha Menon, Sharmiela Mandre, Anant Nag and Nishvika Naidu in pivotal roles.

