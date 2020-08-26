Yuva Rajkumar's Debut Movie Will Decode 400 Year Old History Says Director Puneeth

Sandalwood legend Dr. Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar will soon be making his acting debut in a yet-untitled historical period drama that’s been mounted on a grand scale. The actor’s launch vehicle will be written and directed by Puneeth, who was an associate of Prashanth Neel on KGF: Chapter 1. And now, in an interview with the New Indian Express, Puneeth has shared some more details about the story and subject of the film.

Puneeth revealed, "It was a police constable from Ballari, a fan of Annavru (Dr. Rajkumar), who gave the lead to this historical subject, which is currently being developed."

He went on to add, "I along with my team recently visited Ballari, near the banks of Tungabhadra, where we had a look at the monuments and remains of a fort, which is not protected by the government. We even discussed it with the people living in the surrounding area, who gave us a brief about the history and the importance of the place, and that’s something which is getting decoded now."

On being quizzed about the launch of the film, the director stated that the team is waiting for the theatres to reopen. "We are looking at a grand muhurta, and we want to release the launch video on the big screen, and it will only happen when theatres reopen," he said.

