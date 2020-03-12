    For Quick Alerts
      Yuvarathnaa Dialogue Teaser To Be Released On Puneeth Rajkumar Birthday

      Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to celebrate his 45th birthday on March 17. In order to make the star’s birthday a special one for the fans, the makers of Yuvarathnaa have decided to drop a dialogue teaser on March 16.

      The much-awaited teaser of Puneeth’s highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie will be released online on the eve of his birthday. Yuvarathnaa is the actors’ first release of 2020 and has been in the making for quite some time now.

      The official twitter handle of the production house - Hombale Films confirmed the sweet news by writing, “The birthday celebrations start early. A power-packed dialogue teaser from #Yuvarathnaa for all the Powerstar @PuneethRajkumar fans on March 16th. Stay tuned to @hombalefilms for more updates. #HBDPowerstar #YuvaratnaaDialogueTeaser." (sic)

      For the uninitiated, Appu was all set to head to Slovenia to wrap up the shoot of Yuvarathnaa. The actor was supposed to shoot for a romantic number with leading lady Sayyeshaa during the four-day schedule. But owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the world, the team decided to cancel their international shooting schedule.

      Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films. The movie as we speak is in its final stages with just two songs remaining to be completed. Besides Puneeth and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles, the family entertainer also stars Dhananjay as the antagonist along with Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Diganth and Sonu Gowda in pivotal roles.

      The teaser and posters of the film have already created massive curiosity amongst the audiences. The music for the movie has been composed by S Thaman coupled with Venkatesh Anguraj’s cinematography.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 15:26 [IST]
